Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

LUG stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.74. 256,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,611. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.11. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.97.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.8930958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $784,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

