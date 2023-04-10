MAGIC (MAGIC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $283.12 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $283.12 million and $37.93 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00004547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,587,177 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

