Mammoth (MMT) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $13,792.59 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,697.19 or 0.99938342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00171499 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,364.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.