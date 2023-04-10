Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Marqeta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 212,601.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 5,595,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

