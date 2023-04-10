Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lessened by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $39.74. 2,383,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,821,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

