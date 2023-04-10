Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 3.9%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.45. 139,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,341,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

