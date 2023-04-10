Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $104.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

