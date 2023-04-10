Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 883,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.



