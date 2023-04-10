Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on META. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $225.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

