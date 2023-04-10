MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.62 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $29.58 or 0.00101375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $131.62 million and $4.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.62410071 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $3,274,823.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

