MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,607 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of bluebird bio worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 6,082.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

bluebird bio Stock Down 4.8 %

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.