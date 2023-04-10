Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $663.01 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,021,259,693 coins and its circulating supply is 882,281,940 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,021,024,252.8400393 with 881,835,657.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72305157 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $16,712,781.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

