Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 408,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,250,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

