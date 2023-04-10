Moneywise Inc. Acquires 10,377 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 1.26% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.27. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.