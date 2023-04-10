Moneywise Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.77. The company had a trading volume of 171,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,150. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

