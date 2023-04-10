Moneywise Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 405,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.