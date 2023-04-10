Moneywise Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 405,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.57.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.