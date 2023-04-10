Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Achieves $58.69 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00029663 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $58.69 million and $2.61 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,746,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,676,955 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

