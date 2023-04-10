MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 151,451 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.39) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $632.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46,523 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

