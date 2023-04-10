Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mosaic Stock Down 5.7 %

MOS stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

