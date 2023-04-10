MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0033 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $52.86 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.
