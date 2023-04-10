National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Trading Down 3.5 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

