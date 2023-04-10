National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.