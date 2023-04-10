Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.