Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

