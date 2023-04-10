Neblio (NEBL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.57 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,870,027 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.