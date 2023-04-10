NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About NetSol Technologies
