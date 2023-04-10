NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.56. 909,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,657. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

