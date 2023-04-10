Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Director Buys $24,999.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) Director Wilhelmina Fader bought 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nogin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.77. 1,481,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Nogin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $230.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nogin

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

