Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

