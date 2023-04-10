NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.02

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 676614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.87.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

