NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $56.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.07 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 74.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

