Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $96.56.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

