Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $71.70. 462,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,178,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

