Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.27 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $346.37 million and $18.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.21 or 0.06548565 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05972355 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,672,479.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

