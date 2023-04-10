OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €32.35 ($35.16) and last traded at €32.15 ($34.95). Approximately 2,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.65 ($34.40).

OHB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The company has a market cap of $558.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

