Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.8 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Articles

