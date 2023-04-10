Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.35

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$88.35 and last traded at C$88.35, with a volume of 1945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$87.50.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$212.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.13.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.