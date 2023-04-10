Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
ONCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
