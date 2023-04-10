OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 1.6 %

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.