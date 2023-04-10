Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,645. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.