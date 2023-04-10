Orchid Price Hits $0.0921 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.62 million and $3.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

