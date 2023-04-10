O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $236,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $866.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,938. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $830.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

