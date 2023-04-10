PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $14.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

