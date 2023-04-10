Parnassus Investments LLC Has $931.30 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,149 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Linde worth $931,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

