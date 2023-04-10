Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 654 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

