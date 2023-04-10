Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 628 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

