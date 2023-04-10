Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,138 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 2.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,285. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

