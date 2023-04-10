Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

MMM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

