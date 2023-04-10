Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

