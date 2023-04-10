Peak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 414,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,858. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

