PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $205.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

